Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.83 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,849 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:FCN opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average is $166.79. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $775.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.