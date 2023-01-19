Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Repligen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Repligen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Repligen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $184.30 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

