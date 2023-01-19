Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 48,812 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,390 shares of company stock valued at $51,211,215 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $259.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

