Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 562,235 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 177.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,235 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of MGIC Investment worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,227,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,606 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3,679.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,057,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,682 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,217,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,120,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.44 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 72.18%. The company had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.