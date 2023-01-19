Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.32 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.02.

