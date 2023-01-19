Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

