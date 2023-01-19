Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,892 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $139.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.