Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,892 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $139.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

