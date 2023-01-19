Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

