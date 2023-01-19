Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Price Performance

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.89.

Intuit stock opened at $386.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $579.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

