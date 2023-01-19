Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $647,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,075 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,018,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after buying an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $144.30 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

