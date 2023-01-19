CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.3 %

CRWD opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.50. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,562.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

