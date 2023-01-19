Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $139.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.25.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.