American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

