Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV increased its position in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,020,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE O opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51.

The business also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

