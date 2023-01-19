Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,691 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

