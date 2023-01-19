Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

USB stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

