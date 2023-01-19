Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $242.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.