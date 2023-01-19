Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Shares of EXR opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.60 and its 200 day moving average is $172.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

