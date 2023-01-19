FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $429.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.94 and its 200-day moving average is $423.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

