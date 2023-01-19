Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after acquiring an additional 560,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,909,000 after purchasing an additional 177,173 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $214.73 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.15.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.06.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

