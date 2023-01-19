Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,216 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after buying an additional 560,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after buying an additional 234,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,909,000 after buying an additional 177,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.73 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.