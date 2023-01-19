Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 108 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Shares of TROW opened at $117.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $172.89.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.