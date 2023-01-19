Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 998,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,243,000 after purchasing an additional 438,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after purchasing an additional 427,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 136.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 493,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,525,000 after purchasing an additional 284,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.07.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $192.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.75 and a 200-day moving average of $225.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

