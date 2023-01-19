Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,460 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 826.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 361,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 322,350 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 271,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 144,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 271,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $47.26 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

