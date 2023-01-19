Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $178.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.57.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

