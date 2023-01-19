Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $244.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $309.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.82.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

