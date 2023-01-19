Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s 4th Largest Position

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 4.7% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.