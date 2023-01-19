Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,316,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,318,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

