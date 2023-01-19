DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 160,787 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,787 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.20% of Plug Power worth $24,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Plug Power by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

