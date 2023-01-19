DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $24.47 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $24,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $9,039,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% during the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 150,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Bank of America boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $110.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 263.55 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $114.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $1,115,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $1,115,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,718 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

