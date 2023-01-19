DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $16.32 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after acquiring an additional 686,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after acquiring an additional 267,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after acquiring an additional 470,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,715,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.5 %

VRSK stock opened at $180.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.34.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.