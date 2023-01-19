Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aflac Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aflac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

