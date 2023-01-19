Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.90 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

