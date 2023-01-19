Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $283.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.45. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

