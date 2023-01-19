Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

