Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 573.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 129.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 45,965 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 73,019 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.14. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

