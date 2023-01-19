Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.