OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.