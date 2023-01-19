Auxano Advisors LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 188,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 107.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Tenret Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 88,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $141.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

