Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $222.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $297.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

