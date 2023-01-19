Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC opened at $121.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $67.49 and a 12-month high of $127.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

