Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Okta by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,406. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $210.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.27.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

