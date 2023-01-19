Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,395 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of UniFirst worth $71,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF stock opened at $191.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.11. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,031 shares of company stock worth $750,200. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.