Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $71,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

