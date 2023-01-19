Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Sealed Air worth $71,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after buying an additional 202,073 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,962,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.2 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

