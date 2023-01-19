Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $72,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 21.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,427,285 shares of company stock worth $176,860,062 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

