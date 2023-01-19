Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of State Street worth $73,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Articles

