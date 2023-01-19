Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 76,883 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,883 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of Littelfuse worth $74,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99,652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 91,762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,042,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.3 %

LFUS stock opened at $245.27 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $299.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

