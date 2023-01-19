Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,037 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.34% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $78,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $279.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.05 and a twelve month high of $334.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

