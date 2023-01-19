Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $13,995,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 359,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 321,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.5 %

IRM stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

